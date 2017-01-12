Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Not Throwing Away His Shot, Judge Raps Nomination 'Hamilton' Style

At the State Bar of Georgia’s board of governors meeting on Friday, DeKalb State Court Judge Dax Lopez nominated a candidate for the bar’s executive committee with an homage to the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton.”

Top News

Editor's Picks

 Top Georgia Settlements of 2015
Professional Excellence: Recognizing Problem Solvers
Daily Report Best of Cover for 2016.
Best Of 2016: The Results Are In

In-House

  • Tips for Conducting Due Diligence on US Patents

    By Rivka Monheit

    Involving patent counsel early in the process allows for a more comprehensive review, and can provide the company with valuable leverage during negotiations, writes Rivka Monheit of Pabst Patent Group.

  • IP Cases to Watch at the Supreme Court in 2017

    By Virginia Carron and Ashley Winkler

    Patent cases before the Supreme Court this term, including one already decided, promise that the coming year will continue the trend of transition since enactment of the America Invents Act. The court also will decide cases concerning trademarks and copyrights.

read more

Around the Nation

Read More

Classified Marketplace

Classified Marketplace

Browse Employment, Legal Service, and Real Estate Classifieds

DAILY REPORT TV

Remarks by Tommy Malone

Daily Report
Remarks by Tommy Malone at the Daily Report "Professional Excellence" event June 23, 2016
view more