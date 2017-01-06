Justice P. Harris Hines and Justice Harold D. Melton at their investiture ceremony on January 6th 2016

With Snowstorm Looming, Governor Swears In New Chief and Presiding Justices for Georgia Supreme Court

When Gov. Nathan Deal's declared winter storm state of emergency began at noon Friday, he was in the packed chambers of the Georgia House of Representatives taking care of some previously scheduled business: swearing in the new chief and presiding justices of the Georgia Supreme Court.

