Justices to Hear Challenge to Abortion Law
The Georgia Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday on a challenge to a restrictive abortion law in which the state will claim sovereign immunity against lawsuits, as well as in a closely-watched suit over a law allowing tax credits for private school tuition.
Tips for Conducting Due Diligence on US Patents
Involving patent counsel early in the process allows for a more comprehensive review, and can provide the company with valuable leverage during negotiations, writes Rivka Monheit of Pabst Patent Group.
IP Cases to Watch at the Supreme Court in 2017
Patent cases before the Supreme Court this term, including one already decided, promise that the coming year will continue the trend of transition since enactment of the America Invents Act. The court also will decide cases concerning trademarks and copyrights.
Supreme Court Rejects NFL Settlement Challenge
The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked efforts by a group of retired professional football players to challenge the NFL’s $1 billion settlement over concussion-related litigation.
Want Respect From the Business-Side? Focus on Fees, Report Says
