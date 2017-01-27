Jury Awards $7M to Surgeon Injured in Valdosta Hospital Fall
A Georgia jury delivered a post-apportionment award of $7 million to a surgeon who suffered a head injury when he attempted to sit on a stool in the operating room and it shot out from under him, sending him tumbling to the floor.
Top News
- New Justices Recuse From Fights Over State Power
- Alston & Bird, Accused of Dragging Out Litigation, Wins Appeal in Malpractice Suit
- Bill Introduced to Re-redesign Judicial Watchdog Panel
- Rights Are Not Privileges That Can Be Blocked by Sovereign Immunity, Letter Says
- 11th Circuit: Murderer of LaFayette Teenager Can Sue for Right to Seek Parole
- ‘Just Keep Swimming’: Tips From 4 Atlanta Legal Technology Leaders
In-House
-
Tips for Conducting Due Diligence on US Patents
Involving patent counsel early in the process allows for a more comprehensive review, and can provide the company with valuable leverage during negotiations, writes Rivka Monheit of Pabst Patent Group.
-
IP Cases to Watch at the Supreme Court in 2017
Patent cases before the Supreme Court this term, including one already decided, promise that the coming year will continue the trend of transition since enactment of the America Invents Act. The court also will decide cases concerning trademarks and copyrights.
Around the Nation
-
Supreme Court Rejects NFL Settlement Challenge
The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked efforts by a group of retired professional football players to challenge the NFL’s $1 billion settlement over concussion-related litigation.
-
Want Respect From the Business-Side? Focus on Fees, Report Says
Editor's Picks