Involving patent counsel early in the process allows for a more comprehensive review, and can provide the company with valuable leverage during negotiations, writes Rivka Monheit of Pabst Patent Group.

By Virginia Carron and Ashley Winkler

Patent cases before the Supreme Court this term, including one already decided, promise that the coming year will continue the trend of transition since enactment of the America Invents Act. The court also will decide cases concerning trademarks and copyrights.