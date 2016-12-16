Grant’s Journey to Becoming a Justice Started With a Key First Job
When Gov. Nathan Deal swore in Solicitor General Britt Grant as a Georgia Supreme Court justice in December, he noted her weighty resume—but he added with a smile that the most important item was working in a congressional office. His.
