With Snowstorm Looming, Governor Swears In New Chief and Presiding Justices for Georgia Supreme Court
When Gov. Nathan Deal's declared winter storm state of emergency began at noon Friday, he was in the packed chambers of the Georgia House of Representatives taking care of some previously scheduled business: swearing in the new chief and presiding justices of the Georgia Supreme Court.
Top News
- Judge Stephanie Manis Recalled With Humor, Admiration
- Supreme Court Increases the Risk of Big Damage Awards
- Q&A With Atlanta Power Bank SunTrust's GC
- Approaching 90, Judge Harold Murphy To Take Senior Status
- With Snowstorm Looming, Governor Swears In New Chief and Presiding Justices for Georgia Supreme Court
- Seyfarth Snags Barnes & Thornburg Bankruptcy Partner, Partner Promotions—and Other 'On the Move' News
In-House
-
Supreme Court Increases the Risk of Big Damage Awards
Rich Miller of Ballard Spahr writes that the Supreme Court increases risk of big damage awards.
-
Continuation Applications Can Hurt Patent Portfolios
It is common practice in the United States to file one or more continuation or "child" patent applications following the allowance of a first or "parent" application.
Around the Nation
-
Supreme Court Rejects NFL Settlement Challenge
The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked efforts by a group of retired professional football players to challenge the NFL’s $1 billion settlement over concussion-related litigation.
-
Want Respect From the Business-Side? Focus on Fees, Report Says
DAILY REPORT TV
Remarks by Tommy MaloneDaily Report
Remarks by Tommy Malone at the Daily Report "Professional Excellence" event June 23, 2016view more
Editor's Picks