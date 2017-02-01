Woman Hit by Officer Who Ran Stop Sign Awarded $525K by Swainsboro Jury
A jury awarded $525,000 to a woman injured when an Emanuel County sheriff's deputy ran a stop sign and hit her SUV. The deputy was on duty but was not en route to an emergency at the time of the 2011 wreck.
